Suozzo Named Exec Producer of ‘NBC Nightly News’

Jenn Suozzo has been named executive producer of NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt. She was interim executive producer on the program, and before that was senior broadcast producer.

Suozzo also launched, and was executive producer on, Andrea Mitchell Reports on MSNBC.

She succeeds Sam Singal in the Nightly News role.

“Jenn has done a tremendous job at the helm of the broadcast over the last few months leading the Nightly team,” said Noah Oppenheim, president of NBC News, in a note to staff. “Her passion for news and her editorial vision are evident in everything she does, and she’s forged a formidable partnership with Lester dating back to their time together at MSNBC.”

NBC Nightly News won the 2017-2018 demo race among the broadcast networks’ evening newscasts.

“I can’t think of anyone better suited than Jenn to lead this extraordinary team as we build on our great momentum,” said Oppenheim.