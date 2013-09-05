'Sunny,' 'The League' Dip in FXX Debut

Updated: 5:31 p.m. ET

Not all of last season's viewers followed comedies It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and The League to their new home on FXX,

according to Nielsen ratings for Sept. 4.

The ninth season premiere of Sunny drew 757,000 total viewers on Wednesday at 10 p.m., decreasing 28%

from its eighth season debut last year. The episode also averaged 648,000 adults 18-49, down 20% and 527,000 adults 18-34 (FXX's target audience), down 15%.

The

League faired better at 10:30 p.m., growing from its lead-in to draw 786,000 viewers to its fifth

season opener, a dip of 14% from 2012. It dipped 6% among adults 18-49 to 637,000 viewers and 8% among adults 18-34 to 537,000 viewers.

At 11 p.m., the nightly debut of Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell drew 137,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo and 90,000 adults 18-34, falling 51% and 41%, respectively, from its last weekly average.

It was the third day of programming on FXX, the

younger-skewing sibling of the FX Networks suite, which officially took over

Fox Soccer channel on Sept. 2. Ratings for its first day were up by wide

margins over the prior year (536% among adults 18-49 and 268% in total viewers

in primetime) for a Parks and Recreation

Labor Day marathon.

FXX is available in 72 million homes, compared to the 97

million homes for flagship network FX. Live + 3 data for both shows will be available on Sept. 9.