Sunny, With 8-to-5 Odds on Rain

In an American Idol take on recruiting, ABC affiliate KTNV Las Vegas will search for its traffic reporter via a casino cattle call.



The new reporter will actually work for Traffic.com, which produces the traffic reports for the Journal Broadcast Group station.



Applicants will get 60 seconds to deliver a report to a panel of judges ensconced at the Tuscany Suites and Casino on Flamingo Road.



Ten finalists will be picked, who will then appear for two weeks on the station, with viewers picking the winner.