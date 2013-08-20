Sunday Cable Ratings: 'True Blood' Finale Down 17%

HBO ended the sixth season of vampire drama True Blood on Sunday, drawing 4.14 million viewers at 9 p.m., down 17% from last summer's finale.

The 4.14 million was also down 8% from the season's premiere in June. Across two plays, True Blood averaged just over 5 million viewers. The show was already renewed for a seventh season to air next summer. Aaron Sorkin's The Newsroom increased 4% from last week to 1.89 million viewers.

On AMC, Breaking Bad was the top show on cable with 4.78 million viewers in its second episode back, down 19% from last week's record high. Low Winter Sun lost 41% from last week's premiere to fall to 1.47 million viewers. The Breaking Bad after show Talking Bad drew 1.03 million viewers, down 13%.

Over on OWN, Oprah's Next Chapter, which featured an interview with troubled actress Lindsay Lohan, averaged 892,000 viewers and a combined 1.8 million across two plays. It was the second-biggest Sunday night telecast of Winfrey's interview series since a December 2012 interview with Usher generated 1.5 million viewers, according to network officials.