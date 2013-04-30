Sunday Cable Ratings: 'Thrones' Assumes Another High; 'Vikings' Bows Out

The season finale of History's Vikings drew 3.6

million total viewers on Sunday at 10 p.m., down 5% from the prior week's

episode, according to Nielsen ratings.

Its finale was down 42% when comparedto its season premiere that aired out of The Bible. In the demos,

the episode delivered 1.8 million adults 25-54 and 1.7 million adults 18-49.

In its first season, Vikings is averaging 4.3 million

total viewers, two million adults 25-54 and 1.8 million adults 18-49. History

has already renewed the series for a 10-episode second season to premiere in

2014.

HBO's Game of Thrones hit a series high for the third

consecutive week, drawing 5.3 million viewers at 9 p.m. and 6.7 million viewers

for the night. Season-to-date, Thrones is averaging 13.4 million

viewers, tracking 16% higher than its second season.

At 10 p.m., Veep hit a season high 1.3

million viewers, averaging 1.7 million viewers across its two plays.