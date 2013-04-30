Sunday Cable Ratings: 'Thrones' Assumes Another High; 'Vikings' Bows Out
The season finale of History's Vikings drew 3.6
million total viewers on Sunday at 10 p.m., down 5% from the prior week's
episode, according to Nielsen ratings.
Its finale was down 42% when comparedto its season premiere that aired out of The Bible. In the demos,
the episode delivered 1.8 million adults 25-54 and 1.7 million adults 18-49.
In its first season, Vikings is averaging 4.3 million
total viewers, two million adults 25-54 and 1.8 million adults 18-49. History
has already renewed the series for a 10-episode second season to premiere in
2014.
HBO's Game of Thrones hit a series high for the third
consecutive week, drawing 5.3 million viewers at 9 p.m. and 6.7 million viewers
for the night. Season-to-date, Thrones is averaging 13.4 million
viewers, tracking 16% higher than its second season.
At 10 p.m., Veep hit a season high 1.3
million viewers, averaging 1.7 million viewers across its two plays.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.