Sunday Cable Ratings: Rebooted ‘Homeland’ Returns Down

Homeland returned for its overhauled fourth season on Sunday airing back-to-back episodes from 9-11 p.m., averaging 1.6 million viewers.

The 1.6 million is down 16% from last year’s premiere and well below the record 2.4 million that watched Homeland’s finale. The premiere audience is the show’s lowest since its freshman season in 2011, which aired at 10 p.m. following Dexter.

Elsewhere on Sunday, FX wrapped the first season of The Strain with 2.1 million viewers at 10 p.m., a sizable dip from its premiere audience over the summer.

TBS led all of cable in primetime Sunday with its coverage of MLB playoffs. The Kansas City Royals’ win to put them in the American League Championship Series over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim drew 4.4 million viewers.