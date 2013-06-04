Sunday Cable Ratings: 'Game of Thrones' Penultimate Episode Up Slightly

Sunday's penultimate episode of Game of Thrones' third season drew 5.2 million total viewers at 9 p.m., up 2% from its last original two weeks ago, according to Nielsen.

The episode, which featured a shocking massacre that had social media buzzing after its airing, fell short of the series high 5.5 million viewers who watched the HBO drama on May 5.

Also at 9 p.m., the eighth season premiere of E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians returned strong, averaging 3 million viewers, up 6% from its seventh season debut and notching the franchises' most-watched season premiere in three years.

The episode also drew 2 million adults 18-49. Following the Kardashians, the premiere of new docuseries The Wanted Life had a poor retention, averaging just 600,000 total viewers and 409,000 adults 18-49 at 10 p.m.

Bravo's The Real Housewives of New Jersey delivered 2.8 million total viewers for its season premiere at 8 p.m. and 1.65 million adults 18-49. The series debut of Princesses: Long Island earned about half that audience, posting 1.24 million total viewers and 733,000 demo viewers.

On Animal Planet, the season premiere of Call of the Wildman hit a series high in multiple demos, including 1.9 million total viewers, 890,000 adults 18-49 and 882,000 adults 25-54. Following Wildman, new series Top Hooker premiered to 1.2 million total viewers, 661,000 viewers 18-49 and 681,000 viewers 25-54.