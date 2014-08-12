SundanceTV Ups Friedman to Senior VP, Programming and Scheduling

Rob Friedman has been promoted to senior VP, programming and scheduling, the network announced Tuesday. He had previously been vice president of programming and scheduling.

Friedman will oversee linear and nonlinear strategic planning and scheduling for the network.

“We are thrilled to recognize Rob's achievements with this well-deserved promotion,” said SundanceTV president and general manager Sarah Barnett, to whom Friedman will continue to report. “He has impressively helped transition SundanceTV to an ad supported, multi-platform world, all the while elevating and amplifying our buzzy and distinctive original programming.”

Previous stints for Friedman include MTV Networks/Spike TV, where he was senior VP of programming.