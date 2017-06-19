SundanceTV Series ‘Liar’ Debuts in the Fall

Joanne Froggatt (pictured) will star in the psychological thriller Liar, which debuts this fall on SundanceTV. Froggatt played the maid Anna Bates on Downton Abbey. Her co-star in Liar is Ioan Gruffudd.

SundanceTV has agreed to a six-episode season.

The series features Froggatt’s Laura Nielson, a dedicated teacher, and Gruffudd’s Andrew Earlham, a renowned surgeon whose son is a student at Laura’s school. After an innocent date, a series of volatile accusations turn the pair’s lives upside down. According to SundanceTV, “Secrets and lies slowly unravel in a tense and gripping series where everyone is lying in some way until the truth ultimately reveals itself.”

Liar will be executive produced by Harry and Jack Williams (Fleabag,The Missing,One of Us), whose production company, Two Brothers Pictures, was established in 2014. James Strong (Broadchurch,The Great Train Robbery) will also executive produce and is lead director.