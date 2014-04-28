SundanceTV Renews 'The Red Road'

SundanceTV said it ordered a second, six-episode season of original dramatic series The Red Road. The tense drama revolves around two clashing communities—a small town and the neighboring mountains, home to a Native American tribe—and two dynamic men on a collision course, played by Jason Momoa and Martin Henderson. It will return in 2015.

Sarah Barnett, SundanceTV president, said in a release: “The Red Road tells the tale of a shocking conflict which plays out in a very specific place—the land that the Native Americans live on literally oozes danger. It’s a show about what happens when you try to bury the truth, and the devastating impact of that. We’re proud of this tremendously talented cast and can’t wait to see where creator Aaron Guzikowski takes this story in season two.”

Set in Northern New Jersey but shot on location in Georgia, production on The Red Road will begin later this year.

