SundanceTV Orders ‘Hap and Leonard’

SundanceTV has ordered new drama series Hap and Leonard, based on the Southern noir novels by Joe Landsdale. Sundance Studios will produce.

Jim Mickle will direct and will write with Nick Damici. The two previously collaborated on an adaptation of Landsdale’s novel Cold in July. Nick Shumaker and Jeremy Platt will serve as executive producers.

"Equal parts shocking and hilarious, Hap and Leonard will cut through in a crowded TV landscape as irresistible Southern pulp noir,” Sarah Barnett, SundanceTV president, said. “Jim Mickle and Nick Damici have a delightfully fresh approach to storytelling, creating vivid characters set in a picaresque world of deep friendship and occasional blood curdling incident.”

The series is scheduled to premiere in 2016.