SundanceTV Grabs Weinstein Co.’s Italian Crime Drama ‘Gomorrah’

SundanceTV has acquired the first two seasons of Italian crime drama Gomorrah from The Weinstein Company (TWC). The series, based on the novel by Roberto Saviano, focuses on the inside story of the Camorra, the fierce Neapolitan crime organization, and is told through the eyes of the right-hand man of the godfather. Gomorrah’s first season, comprised of 12 episodes, will premiere on SundanceTV in summer 2016.

“Gomorrah is a hard-hitting drama with a healthy dose of Shakespearean tragedy,” said Joel Stillerman, president of original programming and development for AMC and SundanceTV. “SundanceTV prides itself on presenting distinctive stories from unique points of view, and Gomorrah’s gritty exploration of the Camorra mob families in Naples is no exception. This drama proved extremely popular in Italy and we’re thrilled that SundanceTV will be its exclusive U.S. home.”

The series is produced by Sky Atlantic, Cattleya and Fandango in association with La7 and Beta Film, and was developed for television by Giovanni Bianconi, Stefano Bises, Leonardo Fasoli, Ludovica Rampoldi and Roberto Saviano. It will be subtitled for the U.S. audience.

“I found the entire project irresistible,” said Harvey Weinstein, TWC cochairman, “and television audiences will too.”