SundanceTV to Co-Produce Miniseries ‘One Child’ With BBC

SundanceTV said Tuesday that it would co-produce a new scripted miniseries, One Child, with BBC Worldwide.

The four-hour miniseries follows a young, Chinese-born woman, adopted by British parents, who gets called back to Guangzhou when her birth mother seeks her help in saving her son.

The two companies previously collaborated on the miniseries Top of the Lake, which earned a Golden Globe win for actress Elisabeth Moss and an Emmy win for Outstanding Cinematography.

Hilary Salmon for BBC Productions will produce One Child. The project is a BBC Drama production for BBC Two and is co-produced with SundanceTV.