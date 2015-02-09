SundanceTV to Air German-Language Drama Series

SundanceTV, along with UFA Fiction and FremantleMedia International, will team to co-produce the first German-language drama to air on a major US network.

The eight-part drama, Deutschland 83, is coming-of-age story set against the real culture wars and political events of Germany in the 1980s. The series will have its exclusive world premiere during the inaugural Berlinale Special Series at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival and will air later this year on Sundance TV.

“Deutschland83 is a fresh and heart pounding thriller set against the remarkable political backdrop of 1980s East and West Germany,” said Sarah Barnett, SundanceTV president. “It's evocative and emotional and we are delighted to be collaborating on a show of such daring and originality. FremantleMedia International is a terrific partner and we are excited to bring this series to US viewers.”

