SundanceUnveils 2012-13 Nonfiction Development Slate
Sundance announced
its development slate for 2012-13 Friday, adding five unscripted series and
renewing The Mortified Sessions for a second season.
Sundance's new
series include Dream School, based on the U.K. series where
celebrities, athletes and award-winning scholars teach students that have
struggled in the educational system. The series is produced by Jamie Oliver and
Fresh One.
Dead &
Found
follows a team of government investigators in Reno, Nev., who seek to decode the
lives behind unidentified dead bodies. Another series, Kenya & Carl
will see husband & wife marriage counselors, Kenya and Carl, help
struggling couples explore the world of open marriage.
The net's two
other unscripted series in development are The Trouble With Love and Sex,
which takes actual recordings from couples therapy sessions and brings them to
life as animated stories, and Wino, about the adventures of self-taught
wine sommelier Brian Kalliel.
The five series
join the returning Mortified Sessions, which features celebrities sharing
embarrassing moments from their past.
The new series
join the network's overall slate which includes its first scripted drama, Rectify,
and the miniseries Top of the Lake, which will debut in 2013.
