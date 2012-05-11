SundanceUnveils 2012-13 Nonfiction Development Slate

Sundance announced

its development slate for 2012-13 Friday, adding five unscripted series and

renewing The Mortified Sessions for a second season.

Sundance's new

series include Dream School, based on the U.K. series where

celebrities, athletes and award-winning scholars teach students that have

struggled in the educational system. The series is produced by Jamie Oliver and

Fresh One.

Dead &

Found

follows a team of government investigators in Reno, Nev., who seek to decode the

lives behind unidentified dead bodies. Another series, Kenya & Carl

will see husband & wife marriage counselors, Kenya and Carl, help

struggling couples explore the world of open marriage.

The net's two

other unscripted series in development are The Trouble With Love and Sex,

which takes actual recordings from couples therapy sessions and brings them to

life as animated stories, and Wino, about the adventures of self-taught

wine sommelier Brian Kalliel.

The five series

join the returning Mortified Sessions, which features celebrities sharing

embarrassing moments from their past.

The new series

join the network's overall slate which includes its first scripted drama, Rectify,

and the miniseries Top of the Lake, which will debut in 2013.