Sundance Renews 'Push Girls' for Second Season

Sundance Channel has renewed its unscripted series, Push Girls, for a second season to debut in 2013.



Push Girls follows the lives of five women who are confined to a wheelchair.The show's first season finale airs Aug. 27 at 10 p.m.

Sarah Barnett, GM and executive VP of Sundance Channel, commented, "At Sundance Channel, we are supremely proud of this series which has resonated strongly with our audience and critics. The extraordinary women of Push Girls impressed us in season one and we are thrilled to move forward with them in season two. At our network, we aim to deliver unscripted programming that demonstrates our commitment to putting the 'real' back in 'reality,' Push Girls is a brave and honest show and we are thrilled to bring it back for a second season."