Sundance Renews ‘Girls Who Like Boys' For Second Season

Sundance Channel has picked up reality show Girls Who Like Boys Who Like Boys for a

second season. Sundance GM Sarah Barnett made the announcement at the network's

upfront event for press in New York Tuesday morning.

The series, about the relationships between straight women

and gay men, premiered Dec. 7 for an eight-episode run. Sundance expects season

two to bow toward the end of 2011.

Barnett tells B&C

that the new season will not be based in New York again, and that she hopes to

bring the second season order up to 10 episodes.

Sundance said the series delivered unprecedented engagement

on Facebook from viewers (the Girls Who

Like Boys page currently has about 220,000 fans). "It's very personal for

them," Barnett says.