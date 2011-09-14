Sundance Renews 'All on the Line With Joe Zee'

Sundance Channel has picked up its fashion series All on the Line With Joe Zee for a

second season, slated to premiere Nov. 18. at 9:30 p.m.

Each hour-long episode of this season, which Sundance

says is "slightly altered," will follow ELLE

Creative Director Joe Zee as he and a team of industry experts, including fashion

designers Nicole Miller and American Idol

contestant Adam Lambert, among others, examine a struggling designer's business, and help makeover the line.

All on the Line is

produced by Authentic Entertainment, with Nicole DeFusco as executive producer

for Sundance Channel.