Sundance Renews 'All on the Line With Joe Zee'
Sundance Channel has picked up its fashion series All on the Line With Joe Zee for a
second season, slated to premiere Nov. 18. at 9:30 p.m.
Each hour-long episode of this season, which Sundance
says is "slightly altered," will follow ELLE
Creative Director Joe Zee as he and a team of industry experts, including fashion
designers Nicole Miller and American Idol
contestant Adam Lambert, among others, examine a struggling designer's business, and help makeover the line.
All on the Line is
produced by Authentic Entertainment, with Nicole DeFusco as executive producer
for Sundance Channel.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.