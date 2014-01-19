Sundance: Pivot, Univision News Acquire U.S. TV Rights to Chavez Documentary

Pivot and Univision have acquired the U.S. TV rights to a documentary with never-before-seen footage of Cesar Chavez’s last act of protest.

The purchase of Cesar’s Last Fast marks the first of 10 documentaries to be co-produced or acquired by Pivot, Participant Media’s cable network aimed at Generation Y, and Univision News (and Latin World Entertainment) as part of their previously announced alliance.

Financial terms of the deal, which was made prior to film’s world debut at the Sundance Film Festival, were not disclosed. Pivot and Univision will premiere Cesar’s Last Fast from Richard Ray Perez and Lorena Parlee simultaneously at an undisclosed date.

Cesar’s Last Fast follows Chavez on what would be his last act of protest, a 36-day, water-only fast to draw attention to the horrific effects of pesticide use on farm workers, their families and communities. Featuring never-before-seen footage of Chavez during his fast and testimony from those closest to him, the documentary weaves together the larger story of his life, vision, and legacy.

