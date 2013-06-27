Sundance Picks Up 'Honourable Women' Miniseries

Sundance Channel has picked up miniseries The Honourable Women, which it will coproduce along with BBC Worldwide, North America.

The network describes the series as a "fast paced, labyrinthine thriller set against an international political backdrop."

Maggie Gyllenhaal (Crazy Heart, The Dark Knight) will star in the eight-part series.

The series is an Eight Rooks and Drama Republic production for BBC Two, coproduced by Sundance Channel. It's written and directed by Hugo Blick (The Shadow Line) and executive produced by Drama Republic's Greg Brenman (Low Winter Sun, Billy Elliot). It will air on Sundance in the U.S. and on BBC Two in the U.K. in 2014.