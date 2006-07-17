Sundance Marks 9/11

Sundance Channel will mark the five-year anniversary of 9/11 with a new documentary produced in cooperation with CBS News Productions, one of three films to air Sept. 11, 2006.

Dust to Dust: The Health Effects of 9/11 is about first responders now seriously ill and fighting for compensation, mirroring somewhat the fight of some vets for Agent Orange compensation following Viet Nam.

Also slated are a film on the history of the sphere sculpture that stood between the towers, from construction to the revival of its remnants as a memorial in Battery Park; and the TV debut of September 11, an anthology of 11 short films by 11 directors from 11 different countries.

