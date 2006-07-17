Sundance Marks 9/11
Sundance Channel will mark the five-year anniversary of 9/11 with a new documentary produced in cooperation with CBS News Productions, one of three films to air Sept. 11, 2006.
Dust to Dust: The Health Effects of 9/11 is about first responders now seriously ill and fighting for compensation, mirroring somewhat the fight of some vets for Agent Orange compensation following Viet Nam.
Also slated are a film on the history of the sphere sculpture that stood between the towers, from construction to the revival of its remnants as a memorial in Battery Park; and the TV debut of September 11, an anthology of 11 short films by 11 directors from 11 different countries.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.