Sundance Gets Swinging

Sundance Channel bought the U.S. pay-TV rights to Swinging, a sketch-comedy series about sex, love and relationships in Britain. Six episodes premiere in 2007. The show debuted in the U.K. in 2005. The series' regular characters include an uptight sex therapist, a predatory art teacher and a power-crazed lawyer with a thug boyfriend.

Sundance, a joint venture of NBC Universal, Showtime and Robert Redford, also announced a premiere date of Dec.13 for One Punk Under God, its six-part documentary series on alternative Christian minister Jay Bakker. The series, from World of Wonder, will run at 9 p.m. from Dec.13 through Jan. 17.