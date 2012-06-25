Sundance Gets 'Restless' For Scripted Fare

Sundance Channel will continue to its push into the scripted series arena with a new mini-series set to debut in December.

The two-part mini-series, Restless, will depict the story of a daughter who discovers that her mother was recruited as a spy during World War II, said network officials. The Sundance co-production with Emmy Award winner Hilary Bevan Jones (State of Play, The Girl in the Café) under her Endor Productions company, will star Hayley Atwell (Any Human Heart, Captain America) and Rufus Sewell (Pillars of the Earth, Zen).

The series follows other scripted Sundance projects including Carlos andAppropriate Adult.

"Restless is a compelling new tale of espionage, complete with fresh, arresting characters and surprise at every turn," said Sarah Barnett, General Manager of Sundance Channel in a statement. "That -- along with the roster of talent associated with this production - makes Restless a perfect addition to our original scripted programming line-up."