Sundance Doubles Down on Nonfiction Programming

Sundance Channel, the independent network acquired by

Rainbow Media in 2008, plans to double its amount of nonfiction programming in

2011, to 75-80 hours, the network said at its upfront event for press in New York

on Tuesday.

The channel will roll out seven new and returning series

throughout 2011 designed to serve its "poptimist" audience - viewers who are situated

between emerging culture and the mainstream.

The first of these new series, the previously announced All on the Line, will launch at the end

of March. The show features Elle Creative

Director Joe Zee as he attempts to help struggling designers grow their

businesses. Another designer-focused show is Garo Unleashed, about an East Village fashion designer who shows

his clients how to use fashion as a form of self-expression.

Also joining the lineup is Quirky, which showcases 24-year-old entrepreneur Ben Kaufman, whose website Quirky.com brings new product inventions to market. And based on the

performance and book series Mortified,

Shoebox Sessions has host Dave

Nadelberg dig up mementos of a celebrity's past to reveal who they are today.

Ludo Bites America

follows classically trained French chef Ludo Lefebvre and his wife/business

partner Krissy as they travel the country setting up pop-up restaurants at

local eateries. The series has already shot its first episode in Mobile, Ala.,

and future episodes will take the duo to South Carolina and West Texas, among

others, says Michael Klein, Sundance Channel SVP original programming and

development. The show will continue shooting until June for a summer launch.

In development is Diva

of Distressed (working title), which follows billionaire Lynn Tilton as she

attempts to flip failing small businesses and get small town communities back

to work.

Sundance also announced it has renewed Girls Who Like Boys Who Like Boys for a second season to premiere

at the end of 2011.