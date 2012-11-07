Sundance Developing Five Scripted Dramas

Projects from Robert Redford, Steve Buscemi, Stanley Tucci

and Ira Glass highlight Sundance Channel's 2013-14 scripted development slate,

announced Wednesday.

The AMC Networks-owned channel has five dramas in

development: Valentines, from

Redford's Sundance Productions and based on the novel by Olaf Olafsson, follows

the relationships of a high-powered New York attorney and his three daughters. Behind the Sun, produced by Tucci,

Buscemi and Wren Arthur, is a coming-of-age tale set in Malibu, Calif., during

the mid-1980s about a family with a son who is allergic to the sun.

The Descendants

revolves around a sheriff struggling to keep his family together while policing

two clashing communities. T, from This American Life's Glass and Alissa

Shipp and In Treatment's Anya Epstein

and Dan Futterman, is about the emotional struggles of a transgender male who

has recently undergone gender reassignment surgery. And Death in the Modern Age, follows a down-on-his-luck surburbanite

who plots to fake his own death to start a new life.

Sundance's slate builds on upcoming scripted miniseries Restless, which premieres Dec. 7, and

drama Rectify and miniseries Top of the Lake set for 2013.