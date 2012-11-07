Sundance Developing Five Scripted Dramas
Projects from Robert Redford, Steve Buscemi, Stanley Tucci
and Ira Glass highlight Sundance Channel's 2013-14 scripted development slate,
announced Wednesday.
The AMC Networks-owned channel has five dramas in
development: Valentines, from
Redford's Sundance Productions and based on the novel by Olaf Olafsson, follows
the relationships of a high-powered New York attorney and his three daughters. Behind the Sun, produced by Tucci,
Buscemi and Wren Arthur, is a coming-of-age tale set in Malibu, Calif., during
the mid-1980s about a family with a son who is allergic to the sun.
The Descendants
revolves around a sheriff struggling to keep his family together while policing
two clashing communities. T, from This American Life's Glass and Alissa
Shipp and In Treatment's Anya Epstein
and Dan Futterman, is about the emotional struggles of a transgender male who
has recently undergone gender reassignment surgery. And Death in the Modern Age, follows a down-on-his-luck surburbanite
who plots to fake his own death to start a new life.
Sundance's slate builds on upcoming scripted miniseries Restless, which premieres Dec. 7, and
drama Rectify and miniseries Top of the Lake set for 2013.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.