Sundance Channels Greenlights Series From 50 Cent, Jamie Oliver
Sundance Channel has greenlit the new unscripted series Dream
School from executive producers Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Jamie Oliver.
Based on the U.K. format created by Oliver, Dream School
gives high school dropouts the chance to be taught by a faculty of professional
musicians, politicians, filmmakers, scientists, actors and artists. The network
has ordered six hour-long episodes to premiere in fall 2013.
"Dream School will be at times devastating, at times
deeply uplifting, and entirely full of the genuine conflict and struggle that
goes along with true transformation," said Sundance Channel president Sarah
Barnett. "Viewers will see that play out, not just from the teenagers in
the show but also from the celebrities and educators who have signed on for
this tough yet potentially life-changing project."
The series is produced by Oliver's Fresh One
Productions and executive producer Roy Ackerman with Jackson's G-Unit Films and
Television and executive producer Andrew
Jameson. Jonathan Grosskopf will executive produce for Sundance
Channel.
