Sundance Channels Greenlights Series From 50 Cent, Jamie Oliver

Sundance Channel has greenlit the new unscripted series Dream

School from executive producers Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Jamie Oliver.

Based on the U.K. format created by Oliver, Dream School

gives high school dropouts the chance to be taught by a faculty of professional

musicians, politicians, filmmakers, scientists, actors and artists. The network

has ordered six hour-long episodes to premiere in fall 2013.

"Dream School will be at times devastating, at times

deeply uplifting, and entirely full of the genuine conflict and struggle that

goes along with true transformation," said Sundance Channel president Sarah

Barnett. "Viewers will see that play out, not just from the teenagers in

the show but also from the celebrities and educators who have signed on for

this tough yet potentially life-changing project."

The series is produced by Oliver's Fresh One

Productions and executive producer Roy Ackerman with Jackson's G-Unit Films and

Television and executive producer Andrew

Jameson. Jonathan Grosskopf will executive produce for Sundance

Channel.