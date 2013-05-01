Sundance Channel Renews 'Rectify' for Season Two
Sundance Channel has
renewed Rectify for a second season,
just over a week after its heavily promoted premiere.
Rectify, Sundance Channel's first wholly owned scripted series, will return in
2014 with ten new episodes, slated to begin production later this year. Its first
season finale will air May 20 at 10 p.m.
"The response to Rectify
has been incredible," said Sarah Barnett, president and GM, Sundance Channel. "We
feel as though this story has tapped into something truly unique, with both
critics and audiences using their platforms to share such strong, personal
reactions to this very distinctive TV series. There's so much drama and
character that's been set up in the first season, it will be electrifying to
see where Rectify goes in season two."
The series is
created and written by Ray McKinnon and executive produced by Mark Johnson and
Melissa Bernstein, producers of sibling network AMC's Breaking Bad.
