Sundance Channel Renews 'Rectify' for Season Two

Sundance Channel has

renewed Rectify for a second season,

just over a week after its heavily promoted premiere.

Rectify, Sundance Channel's first wholly owned scripted series, will return in

2014 with ten new episodes, slated to begin production later this year. Its first

season finale will air May 20 at 10 p.m.

"The response to Rectify

has been incredible," said Sarah Barnett, president and GM, Sundance Channel. "We

feel as though this story has tapped into something truly unique, with both

critics and audiences using their platforms to share such strong, personal

reactions to this very distinctive TV series. There's so much drama and

character that's been set up in the first season, it will be electrifying to

see where Rectify goes in season two."

The series is

created and written by Ray McKinnon and executive produced by Mark Johnson and

Melissa Bernstein, producers of sibling network AMC's Breaking Bad.