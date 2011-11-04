Sundance Channel to Produce Miniseries Starring ElisabethMoss

Sundance Channel has signed on to co-produce the miniseries Top of the Lake, starring Mad Men's Elisabeth Moss.

The AMC Networks-owned cabler will produce the seven-part

scripted project with BBC Worldwide. Moss stars as a detective searching for a

missing pregnant 12-year-old in the remote mountains of New Zealand.

Top of the Lake

also stars Holly Hunter, Peter Mullan and David Wenham. Jane Campion wrote the

script with Gerard Lee, and Campion will direct alongside Garth Davis.

Sundance Channel has been expanding its presence in the

scripted space since the success of last year's Carlos, recently picking up two more dramas, Rectify and Appropriate Adult.