Sundance Channel Picks Up Scripted Series 'Rectify'
Sundance has greenlit production on the original scripted series
Rectify, ordering six episodes of the
hour-long legal drama.
The series is Sundance Channel's first wholly owned production,
and will premiere simultaneously on Sundance Channel Global in Europe, Asia and
North America.
Rectify centers on
Daniel Holden, who has just been exonerated from Georgia's Death Row after
serving 19 years for alleged rape and murder. He returns to his family and hometown,
where many still believe he is guilty, and must learn to live again, or decide
if he even wants to.
The series is executive-produced by Mark Johnson and Melissa
Bernstein, who also produce Breaking Bad
for sister network AMC.
