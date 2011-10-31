Sundance Channel Picks Up Scripted Series 'Rectify'

Sundance has greenlit production on the original scripted series

Rectify, ordering six episodes of the

hour-long legal drama.

The series is Sundance Channel's first wholly owned production,

and will premiere simultaneously on Sundance Channel Global in Europe, Asia and

North America.

Rectify centers on

Daniel Holden, who has just been exonerated from Georgia's Death Row after

serving 19 years for alleged rape and murder. He returns to his family and hometown,

where many still believe he is guilty, and must learn to live again, or decide

if he even wants to.

The series is executive-produced by Mark Johnson and Melissa

Bernstein, who also produce Breaking Bad

for sister network AMC.