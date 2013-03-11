Sundance Channel Greenlights 'The Descendants'

Sundance Channel has greenlit its second wholly-owned

scripted series, The Descendants (working title).





The series, which was picked up for six one-hour episodes,

is from Aaron Guzikowski and Sarah Condon. The Descendants revolves

around a sheriff trying to keep his family together while simultaneously

policing two clashing communities.





The network premieres miniseries Top of the Lake on

March 18 and series Rectify April 22.





Sundance Channel also announced two appointments to its

scripted development team, including the first executive that will be based in

Los Angeles.





Christian Vesper will now serve as senior VP of scripted

development and current, while Jordan Helman was tapped as director, scripted

development and current. Helman will be based in Los Angeles, reporting to

Vesper. Vesper, who is based in New York, reports to Nena Rodrigue, who herself

was recently hired as senior VP of original production and development.





"At Sundance Channel, we are passionately dedicated to

the creation of non-formulaic, daring original stories and we are delighted

with this outstanding new addition to our scripted slate," said Sarah

Barnett, president and GM, Sundance Channel. "Christian's new position is

richly deserved-he has been doing a fantastic job as the network has ramped up

its scripted efforts, most notably by developing this new project and

shepherding the upcoming Rectify and Top of the Lake from

development to completion."



