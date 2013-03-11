Sundance Channel Greenlights 'The Descendants'
Sundance Channel has greenlit its second wholly-owned
scripted series, The Descendants (working title).
The series, which was picked up for six one-hour episodes,
is from Aaron Guzikowski and Sarah Condon. The Descendants revolves
around a sheriff trying to keep his family together while simultaneously
policing two clashing communities.
The network premieres miniseries Top of the Lake on
March 18 and series Rectify April 22.
Sundance Channel also announced two appointments to its
scripted development team, including the first executive that will be based in
Los Angeles.
Christian Vesper will now serve as senior VP of scripted
development and current, while Jordan Helman was tapped as director, scripted
development and current. Helman will be based in Los Angeles, reporting to
Vesper. Vesper, who is based in New York, reports to Nena Rodrigue, who herself
was recently hired as senior VP of original production and development.
"At Sundance Channel, we are passionately dedicated to
the creation of non-formulaic, daring original stories and we are delighted
with this outstanding new addition to our scripted slate," said Sarah
Barnett, president and GM, Sundance Channel. "Christian's new position is
richly deserved-he has been doing a fantastic job as the network has ramped up
its scripted efforts, most notably by developing this new project and
shepherding the upcoming Rectify and Top of the Lake from
development to completion."
