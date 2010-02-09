Sundance Channel to Bow First Scripted Series in Fall

Looking to take a page out of fellow Rainbow Media network

AMC, Sundance Channel will bow its first scripted series this fall.

Carlos, from

well-regarded French director Olivier

Assayas, is a miniseries about Carlos the Jackal, who led a wave of terrorist

attacks through Europe and the Middle East in

the 70s and 80s.

The six-hour project is a limited run series. But the

network, which was acquired by Rainbow in 2008, has four additional scripted

series in development including an adaptation of Erica Jong's iconic sexual

liberation novel Fear of Flying; Triple Crossing, a geopolitical crime

drama set in South America; The Clinic,

a futuristic suspense thriller; and Shutterbabe,

about a female photojournalist.

The network's goal is to build a brand beyond the confines

of Robert Redford's Sundance Film Festival and Institute, which continues to

supply Sundance with independent films and documentaries.

Sundance Channel executive VP and GM Sarah Barnett said that

the network's scripted strategy is "rooted in our desire to tell original

stories" that are "entertaining" and "culturally relevant."

According to Rainbow Entertainment Services COO Ed Carroll,

Sundance will be looking at developing more scripted series with a goal

toward one launch each year.

Additionally, Sundance will launch

two original unscripted series this summer: Girls Who Like Boys Who Like Boys, about relationships between

women and their gay best friends; and Seduce

Me, a follow-up to Isabella Rossellini's Webby Award-winning Green

Porno.

Barnett also announced a second season of the vÃ©ritÃ© series BrickCity,

which shadows Newark, N.J. mayor Cory Booker. Filmmakers Mark

Benjamin and Marc Levin are currently in production with an aim

toward a 2011 bow.

The second seasons of The

Lazy Environmentalist and Man Shops

Globe bow in April and June, respectively. Long-running series Iconoclasts and

the second season of The Day Before,

about the run-up to top designers' runway shows, premiere in September.

Also in 2011, Sundance will expand its Full Frontal Fashion franchise with four fashion-centric unscripted

series. Agent of Fashion is a docu-series

about designer/agent Brian Stark's Brand Equity Showroom. Fashion Fix and All on the Line

center on emerging designers and Fashion

Icons follows top designers and their muses.