Sundance Channel to Become SundanceTV

Sundance Channel will rebranded itself as SundanceTV, the network announced Monday. The move will come next month ahead of the cable network's Feb. 27 premiere of new original scripted series The Red Road. The network will also migrate its web presence to a new site, sundance.tv.

Sundance Channel expanded its original scripted programming offerings in 2013. Miniseries Top of the Lake earned 8 primetime Emmy nominations, and a Golden Globe win for actress Elizabeth Moss.

In addition to The Red Road, Sundance Channel will later this year premiere miniseries The Honorable Woman and the second season of Rectify.

"We have made great strides in the past few years with our original programming and we see this as the perfect moment to mark that shift with a new name and fresh logo,” said Monica Bloom, SundanceTV senior VP of marketing. “SundanceTV aims to create television that is as remarkable as the best independent films, and this rebrand embodies that position with confidence.”