Sundance Channel Announces Second Original Drama
Sundance Channel has
announced a second original drama, Appropriate
Adult, which will air in the fall as a two-part miniseries.
The announcement
comes after the network garnered two Emmy nominations for its first scripted
drama, Carlos. The upcoming miniseries
follows the story of British serial killer Fred West and his relationship
with Janet Leach, who serves as the "appropriate adult" that sits in on U.K.
police interviews with children or vulnerable adults for support.
"With emotional depth, superb acting and a powerful
script, Appropriate Adult recounts a story that shook a nation and continues to
resonate today," said Sarah Barnett, GM, Sundance Channel. "We look forward to
bringing our audience a second brand-defining scripted project, distinguished
by culturally relevant subject matter and authentic and compelling
storytelling."
The miniseries is
a co-production of Sundance Channel and ITV Studios and written by Neil McKay.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.