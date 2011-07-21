Sundance Channel Announces Second Original Drama

Sundance Channel has

announced a second original drama, Appropriate

Adult, which will air in the fall as a two-part miniseries.

The announcement

comes after the network garnered two Emmy nominations for its first scripted

drama, Carlos. The upcoming miniseries

follows the story of British serial killer Fred West and his relationship

with Janet Leach, who serves as the "appropriate adult" that sits in on U.K.

police interviews with children or vulnerable adults for support.

"With emotional depth, superb acting and a powerful

script, Appropriate Adult recounts a story that shook a nation and continues to

resonate today," said Sarah Barnett, GM, Sundance Channel. "We look forward to

bringing our audience a second brand-defining scripted project, distinguished

by culturally relevant subject matter and authentic and compelling

storytelling."

The miniseries is

a co-production of Sundance Channel and ITV Studios and written by Neil McKay.