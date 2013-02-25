Sundance Channel Acquires 'Breaking Bad' Off-Net Rights

AMC has sold off-network rights to its Emmy-winning series Breaking

Bad to its sister network Sundance Channel in a deal announced Monday.

Sundance, which has the rights to the first four seasons of

the series starring Bryan Cranston, will air back-to-back episodes of the

series on Monday nights beginning March 4, said network officials. Financial

terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The series will follow premiere episodes of Sundance Channel

original series The Staircase: Last Chance, which airs on March 4 and 11; Top of the Lake,which runs from March 18 to

April 15; and Rectify,which

airs April 22 through May 27.

"Breaking Bad has become a benchmark for

storytelling at its finest and we are proud to air this series as we embark on

our own scripted programming with the upcoming debut of Rectify, which

is produced by the same incredible team behind Breaking Bad," said Sarah

Barnett, Sundance Channel's general manager and executive VP, in a

statement. "We are looking forward to giving viewers another opportunity

to catch up with what has been called TV's best drama."