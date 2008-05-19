Sundance Boosts VOD Offerings

Sundance Channel said it is more than doubling its output of video-on-demand programming.

Starting in June, the network said it will go from 10 hours of standard-definition VOD programming per month to 25 and from six hours of HD VOD to 12.

To support the expanded lineup -- which includes the second-season launch of its Live from Abbey Road series of performances and interviews from the legendary studio -- Sundance will produce customizable promos and online clips.

The network said it is averaging more than 2 million VOD views per month.