Sundance Acquires HBO's 'The Comeback'

Sundance Channel has acquired basic cable rights to the first and only season of the HBO original series The Comeback, the network announced Monday. The series will make its basic cable premiere on Sundance Nov. 23 at 11 p.m. ET and will air regularly on Tuesday nights.

The 13-episode series stars former Friends star Lisa Kudrow and was created by Kudrow and Sex and the City creator Michael Patrick King.

The scripted series will be paired with Sundance's newest reality show Girls Who Like Boys Who Like Boys, set to premiere Dec. 7 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

"The Comeback is a great companion to our new series Girls Who Like Boys Who Like Boys. Both series feature entertaining, vibrant, colorful characters -- people who aren't afraid of breaking conventions," said Sarah Barnett, eve and general manager of Sundance Channel.