Summit Taking ‘Push' To TV

Summit Entertainment, the studio behind the Twilight Saga

of feature films, is adapting another one of its properties to television. The

studio is teaming with E1 Entertainment to adapt its sci-fi action film Push

to series. Summit says it is already in

discussions with U.S.

broadcasters about the series.

Push follows a group of individuals with paranormal

powers who take down a corrupt government agency. The series would be an

extension of the film. David Hayter, who penned the film versions of Watchmen,

X-Men, X2 and The Scorpion King, will write the pilot.

Hayter's Dark Hero Studios will also be involved in producing the series.

Push generated $50 million at the box office, despite a

modest budget. The studio hopes to use Push as a way to expand its reach in the

global television marketplace. Summit and E1

will jointly arrange for U.S. TV rights, with E1 handling distribution in Canada and the U.K.