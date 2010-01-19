Summit Taking ‘Push' To TV
By Alex Weprin
Summit Entertainment, the studio behind the Twilight Saga
of feature films, is adapting another one of its properties to television. The
studio is teaming with E1 Entertainment to adapt its sci-fi action film Push
to series. Summit says it is already in
discussions with U.S.
broadcasters about the series.
Push follows a group of individuals with paranormal
powers who take down a corrupt government agency. The series would be an
extension of the film. David Hayter, who penned the film versions of Watchmen,
X-Men, X2 and The Scorpion King, will write the pilot.
Hayter's Dark Hero Studios will also be involved in producing the series.
Push generated $50 million at the box office, despite a
modest budget. The studio hopes to use Push as a way to expand its reach in the
global television marketplace. Summit and E1
will jointly arrange for U.S. TV rights, with E1 handling distribution in Canada and the U.K.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.