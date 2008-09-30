Sullivan Stepping Down at KNBC

KNBC Los Angeles president/general manager Linda Sullivan is retiring later this year.

Executive vice president of operations and digital strategy Craig Robinson will step up to acting GM until a formal replacement is named. Sullivan plans to move home to Boston and join her husband in retirement. She has run KNBC since May 2007.

“It was our plan to take advantage of Linda’s leadership and experience at KNBC for as long as possible before her ultimate decision to move back to the East Coast, and that time is now upon us,” NBC Local Media Division president John Wallace said. “Linda is an incredibly talented executive who has been a true asset to our team. The senior-most leader for our division, she has done a fantastic job overseeing four different NBC stations, achieving numerous milestones throughout her 13-year career with the company. I’d like to personally thank her for her many contributions to NBC Universal over the years.”

Sullivan previously ran NBC-owned stations in San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; and Providence, R.I.