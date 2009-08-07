Sullivan Named WNBC News VP

KNTV San Jose VP of News Susan Sullivan is coming east to head up news at sister NBC O&O WNBC New York. Sullivan is tasked with "leading the day-to-day news operations of WNBC, NY Nonstop and NBCnewyork.com, implementing content initiatives and managing the distribution of that content across multiple platforms."

She takes over the position previously held by Vickie Burns, who's VP of Content and Audience Development at WNBC.

"Susan has an impressive journalistic background and a wealth of news experience, having worked in just about every position in the newsroom during her time in the business," said WNBC President/General Manager Tom O'Brien. "Her experience spans major market local television, cable news and the major digital platforms, which is key to our industry's continued growth. Not only does she bring a great deal of knowledge and success to this role, but as a native New Yorker, she truly understands the New York community."

Sullivan says she's excited "to provide the best news and information to our viewers when and wherever they want it."

Prior to KNTV, Sullivan was VP of daytime live programming for MSNBC. Before that, she was news director at WNYW New York.