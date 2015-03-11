Sullivan Named Senior VP, Programming at Gannett

Bob Sullivan has been named senior VP of programming for Gannett Broadcasting.

Sullivan comes to Gannett from Scripps Media, where he held a similar title. In his new role, he will develop non-news local content on traditional and new platforms with the intent of launching them in national syndication. He’ll also be responsible for all group syndication deals.

Sullivan previously worked for Gannett, most recently as president and general manager of WUSA Washington, D.C., and also as news director and station manager at KPNX Phoenix, news director at WTLV Jacksonville, Fla., and assistant news director at KUSA Denver.

“Creating high quality, internally produced original programming is an important strategic priority for Gannett Broadcasting and Bob’s unique background in brand development, station management and content creation makes him an ideal fit in this new role,” said Dave Lougee, president, Gannett Broadcasting, in a statement. “Bob has extensive experience creating entertaining programming as well as negotiating syndication and carriage contracts. We look forward to Bob joining the team and welcoming him back to Gannett.”

Prior to joining Scripps, Sullivan was president of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee from 2006 to 2010, overseeing brand development, marketing, sponsorship, sales, media and public relations, among other things. During that time, he also owned and served as president and CEO of Sullivan and Associates Consulting, a full service brand development, marketing, strategic planning and coaching consultancy company.

Sullivan holds a BA in Communications Management/Business Administration from Carroll College in Waukesha, Wis. He will begin on March 23.