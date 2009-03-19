Sullivan Launches His Own PR Company

Kevin Sullivan, former senior VP of corporate communications for NBC Universal and White House communications director under President George W. Bush, has hung out his own PR shingle.

He has launched Kevin Sullivan Communications, LLC, and will also be affiliated with PR firm Weber Shandwick as executive VP. He will be based in Washington.

Sullivan, whose resume also includes the Department of Education (where he was assistant secretary for communications before being tapped by the president for the White House post), NBC Sports and the Dallas Mavericks, will provide strategic advice on sports and entertainment, government and the non-profit sector.

Sullivan has also hit the road to speak about his journey from basketball to Washington, a trip that might well resonate with the current Basketball-Junkie-In-Chief.