Sugar Bowl Ratings Up Slightly
ESPN's coverage of the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Wednesday
night drew 10.1 million total viewers, according to Nielsen fast nationals.
That is up 4% over last January's game. The game was also up
a tenth in HH coverage rating to a 7.2.
Through the first three Bowl Championship Series (BCS)
games, ESPN is averaging 12.5 million total viewers, up 9% over last year. ESPN
airs the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET.
