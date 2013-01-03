Sugar Bowl Ratings Up Slightly

ESPN's coverage of the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Wednesday

night drew 10.1 million total viewers, according to Nielsen fast nationals.





That is up 4% over last January's game. The game was also up

a tenth in HH coverage rating to a 7.2.





Through the first three Bowl Championship Series (BCS)

games, ESPN is averaging 12.5 million total viewers, up 9% over last year. ESPN

airs the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET.