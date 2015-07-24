Suddenlink’s Jerry Kent Gets New Gig

Jerry Kent, the outgoing chairman and CEO of Suddenlink Communications, a cable company being sold to Altice, has been named CEO at cloud-computing firm TierPoint in St. Louis, where he already serves as chairman.

TierPoint said Kent would remain at Suddenlink until the Altice sale closes, and he remains CEO of the Cequel III telecommunications management firm he co-founded in 2002. Cequel III has management agreements with both Suddenlink and TierPoint. Kent, who earlier in his career was CEO at Charter Communications, previously had said he would not stay on after the Altice acquisition.

At TierPoint, Kent succeeds Paul Estes as CEO. Estes is an executive VP at Cequel III.

