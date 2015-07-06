Suddenlink Hooks World Fishing Net

World Fishing Network, the Kroenke Sports & Entertainment-owned channel dedicated to all things fishing, said it has landed a carriage agreement with Suddenlink Communications, showing up on the cable operator’s Sports Plus package in several states.

World Fishing Network is owned by media giant Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, owner of the Sportsman Channel and The Outdoor Channel. The carriage deal comes on the heels of Suddenlink’s announcement earlier today that it has secured agreements with Fantasy Sports Network and the Fight Network.

The Sports Plus package also includes NFL RedZone HD, Fantasy Sports Network HD, Fight Network HD, MavTV HD, Universal Sports HD, One World Sports HD and Outside TV HD.

