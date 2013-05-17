Kroenke Sports Completes Outdoor Buy

As expected, Kroenke Sports and Entertainment completed its

previously announced acquisition of Outdoor Channel Holdings Inc. for $10.25

per share in cash, pursuant to which Outdoor Channel has become a wholly-owned

subsidiary of KSE.

The acquisition adds Outdoor Channel to KSE's sports and

multimedia portfolio, which includes regional sports network Altitude Sports

& Entertainment, the Colorado Avalanche (National Hockey League), Denver

Nuggets (National Basketball Association), Colorado Rapids (Major League

Soccer) and Colorado Mammoth (National Lacrosse League), as well as a 50%

interest in World Fishing Network. This combination will enable Outdoor Channel

to expand in serving the vast and growing consumer base for outdoor enthusiast

programming while providing a platform for distributors, producers and

advertisers.

"Outdoor Channel is already the nation's leading

channel in the outdoor genre. As a part of KSE, Outdoor Channel will be well

positioned - competitively, strategically and financially -- to meet the needs

of its customers and business partners in the future. The acquisition also

presents exciting new opportunities both for Outdoor Channel and for KSE as a

whole," said KSE president and CEO Jim Martin in a statement.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.