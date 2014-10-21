Suddenlink Adds Sony Movie Channel

Sony Movie Channel is the latest programming service to be added to the Suddenlink Communications lineup in the wake of the cable company's dropping Viacom-owned networks in a dispute over license fees.

Since Suddenlink said on Sept. 30 it would stop carrying 24 Viacom channels (including such MTV Networks staples as Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV and VH1), the cable firm has signed contract renewals with CBS and Discovery Communications and added such services as Comedy.TV, Revolt TV, RLTV, The Blaze, UP and Aspire. The cable company had some 20 replacement channels lined up and promotes their addition online as coming "by popular demand."

“Sony Movie Channel brings a whole host of great movie choices to our customers,” Kathy Payne, Suddenlink senior vice president and chief programming officer, said in a release. “This channel adds great value to Suddenlink’s lineup, particularly for avid movie fans looking for more great entertainment.”

