Suddenlink Adds CBS to On-Demand Lineup

Suddenlink Communications said it has added CBS broadcast network programming to its on-demand primetime lineup, making on-demand programming from all four broadcast networks – ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC – available to digital TV customers.

Suddenlink On Demand offers more than 10,000 titles, including movies, sports, news, music and popular cable-network shows. More than a third of the Suddenlink On Demand library is free, including primetime broadcast programming. The rest is available for either a per-view charge or monthly subscription.

Now primetime programming from the major networks is available for later viewing by simply going to Channel 1 and selecting the Primetime folder.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.