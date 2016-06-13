Sucherman Group Expands Into Silicon Valley, Pacific Northwest

Sucherman Group is expanding into Silicon Valley and the Pacific Northwest, the management consulting and executive search firm announce June 13.

As part of that move, the company has hired Greg Sherman as executive VP and head of tech practice. Sherman, who previously was with Heidrick & Struggles, will be based in San Francisco.

“Greg Sherman is exactly the right person to accelerate our growth in this important space,” said Erik Sorenson, CEO of Sucherman Group. “He knows how to recruit, he’s a digital native who understands how technology and media intersect, and he’s a true entrepreneur in his own right. Having a Tech Practice based in the Bay Area will enhance our recruiting prowess and make us an even more valuable advisory partner.”

Sherman added: “I am very excited to lead the effort to establish this business for Sucherman Group in San Francisco and the Pacific Northwest. My passions lie in media, technology and building things from the ground up, so this is a terrific opportunity to blend all of those things into one.”