Subaru Puts a Bird on IFC's 'Portlandia'

Subaru, which sponsored the first season of IFC's comedy Portlandia, is integrating its new 2012 Impreza into sketches in season two of the series.

The Impreza appears extensively in one sketch that will debut on Jan. 20. It can also be viewed on IFC's homepage. The model makes appearances in three other sketches airing over the course of this season. Subaru also appears in tune-in ads for the show.

"This partnership is a great fit for both IFC and Subaru because of our shared audience -- smart, young adults looking for out-of-the-box ideas, entertainment and products," Vanessa Benfield, IFC's senior VP of sponsorship sales, said in a statement. "This is a great example of how IFC drives value for its partners by creating customized opportunities that tap into the comedic sensibility of the network and its highly-desirable audience."

Portland, as it turns out, is a top 25 market for Subaru.

"Subaru is very excited about its evolved partnership with IFC and Portlandia. Integrating into the second season of the program was a great venue to showcase the 2012 Impreza in a fun, comedic way," said Brian Johnson, national advertising manager for Subaru of America. "The viewers of IFC and Portlandia and Subaru owners share similar values and beliefs and we believe both audiences will appreciate the partnership."