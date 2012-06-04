Style Ups Weidman to SVP, Original Programming andDevelopment

Style Media has promoted Sarah Weidman to the new position

of senior VP, original programming and development, the NBCUniversal-owned cable

network said Monday.

Weidman, who had been executive producer of

development and new series at Style since 2006, will expand her role to manage

all original programming while continuing to oversee all development and new

series.

"As a veteran of Style, Sarah developed and oversaw many of

the network's most successful series-to-date," said Salaam Coleman Smith, president,

Style Media. "Her keen insights into our viewers' passions and her

relationships with key talent in the community have made her an invaluable

asset to our team, and we look forward to the robust slate Sarah has developed

for 2012."

Weidman brought Style its first docuseries -- Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane -- in 2007

as well as subsequent projects Ruby, Tia & Tamera and Big Rich Texas. Prior to Style, she

worked in unscripted programming at MTV and Sony Pictures Television.