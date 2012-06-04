Style Ups Weidman to SVP, Original Programming andDevelopment
Style Media has promoted Sarah Weidman to the new position
of senior VP, original programming and development, the NBCUniversal-owned cable
network said Monday.
Weidman, who had been executive producer of
development and new series at Style since 2006, will expand her role to manage
all original programming while continuing to oversee all development and new
series.
"As a veteran of Style, Sarah developed and oversaw many of
the network's most successful series-to-date," said Salaam Coleman Smith, president,
Style Media. "Her keen insights into our viewers' passions and her
relationships with key talent in the community have made her an invaluable
asset to our team, and we look forward to the robust slate Sarah has developed
for 2012."
Weidman brought Style its first docuseries -- Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane -- in 2007
as well as subsequent projects Ruby, Tia & Tamera and Big Rich Texas. Prior to Style, she
worked in unscripted programming at MTV and Sony Pictures Television.
